Port Richmond residents call on Philadelphia leadership to fix multiple "dangerous" holes on Aramingo Avenue

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Multiple large holes on a street in Philadelphia's Port Richmond section are concerning people who live nearby.

Between Clearfield and Ann streets, Aramingo Avenue looks more like an obstacle course for drivers than a residential road.

Car after car is swerving and dodging not one, not two but three massive crater-like depressions in the pavement.

"These holes are very dangerous," said Katherine Sterling, who lives on Aramingo Avenue.

The one in the middle of the street is so large that Sterling took it upon herself to place an orange cone over it. She says the hole has significantly expanded in size since she submitted a report to Philly 311 on June 22.

Ten days later, customer support informed her that it could take the city up to 45 business days to get to it.

"It's just a disgrace," she said. "We pay $2,000 a year in taxes. I want to know where my tax money is going because you can't come out and fix a hole?"

The hole is about 16 inches wide and as deep as 30 inches.

Sterling's home is directly across the street from the hole, and when large vehicles like buses and trucks drive over it, everything starts vibrating "like an earthquake is happening," she said.

City Councilman Mark Squilla said that repairs are scheduled for two of the holes and his office will follow up with the city to confirm a timeframe.

However, Sterling and her neighbors worry that it's only a matter of time before the damage becomes disastrous.

"This is going to cave in," Sterling said. "It's going to take an 18-wheeler, a bus, a fire engine – that is going to go in."