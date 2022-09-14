Philadelphia poll workers expected to get significant pay raise

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia City Commissioners on Wednesday are expected to approve a proposal that would give poll workers a significant raise. The measure would increase the base rate for a poll worker to $200.

The take-home pay for a poll worker would be $250 per Election Day due to a required training session. The training rate would increase from $30 to $50.

The current base rate for an election clerk in the city is $115. It was temporarily increased to $130 in 2020.

Eyewitness News has talked with staffers for all three commissioners, who confirm they have expressed their support for the measure and are expected to pass it.

Post-pandemic, city commissioners have struggled to fill poll worker requirements.

The department needs 8,500 workers to fully staff all 1,700 divisions each election day.

There is a specific need for clerks in select areas of the city, along with Chinese and English interpreters.

There is a $45 bonus for bilingual workers.