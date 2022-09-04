Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia Police: Woman shot 10 times in stable condition

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 38-year-old woman was shot 10 times in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

Police say she was shot four times in the right thigh, once in the left thigh, once in each calf, twice in the left arm and once in the labia. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 12:48 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.