Philadelphia Police: Woman shot 10 times in stable condition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 38-year-old woman was shot 10 times in Southwest Philadelphia Saturday night, police say. The shooting happened on the 5200 block of Woodland Avenue around 11:50 p.m.

Police say she was shot four times in the right thigh, once in the left thigh, once in each calf, twice in the left arm and once in the labia. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.