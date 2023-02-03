Watch CBS News
Police release video from Jan. 2 attack on 78-year-old man

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police search for 2 men who attacked, robbed 78-year-old
Philadelphia police search for 2 men who attacked, robbed 78-year-old 00:31

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the two men involved in the Jan. 2 robbery and attack on a 78-year-old man in Center City.

The attack took place on the 100 block of North Broad Street around 4:15 p.m.

You can see in the video that the first suspect approached the 78-year-old victim from behind and punched him knocking him unconscious on the ground. That same suspect then stole the victim's wallet from his pocket. 

The suspect is described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a baseball hat, dark-colored hooded jacket and pants, multi-colored sneakers and carrying a dark backpack.

The second suspect is also described as a man in his late teens or early 20s. He was wearing a dark-colored knit hat, dark-colored jacket and pants with multi-colored sneakers.

If you have any information about this crime or the suspects contact the Philadelphia police at 215-686-3047 or 215-686-3048. 

February 3, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

