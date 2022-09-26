Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police union endorses Mehmet Oz for Senate, Josh Shapiro for governor

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia Police Union endorses Mehmet Oz
Philadelphia Police Union endorses Mehmet Oz 00:25

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's police union endorsed Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, and Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, on Monday. The announcement was made Monday morning at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5. 

Oz joined the group for the announcement.

FOP President John McNesby said, "People in Philadelphia are going through an unprecedented crime wave."

He said Oz stands for safer streets.

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 26, 2022 / 12:41 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.