Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police union endorses Mehmet Oz for Senate, Josh Shapiro for governor

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia's police union endorsed Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, and Mehmet Oz, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, on Monday. The announcement was made Monday morning at the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5.

Oz joined the group for the announcement.

FOP President John McNesby said, "People in Philadelphia are going through an unprecedented crime wave."

He said Oz stands for safer streets.