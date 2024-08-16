Philadelphia police looking for 3 suspects who stole license plate off a marked police vehicle

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying three suspects wanted for stealing a license plate from a police vehicle.

Just after 2 a.m. on Friday, the suspects removed a license plate off an unattended marked Philadelphia Police vehicle parked in the 100 block of North 13th Street in Center City.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects and released a video.

Authorities describe one suspect as a male with a thin build, wearing a gray T-shirt, black shorts, and red sneakers. The second suspect is described as a male with a medium build, wearing a black hat, white T-shirt, black shorts, and black sneakers. The third suspect is a female with long brown hair and a thin build, wearing a pink shirt, blue jeans, and sandals.

The suspects were seen driving a silver, four-door Acura with tinted windows, possibly with New Jersey license plates.

Authorities ask that if you see these suspects, do not approach them. Instead, contact 911 immediately.

To submit a tip, you can call 215.686.TIPS (8477) or text a tip to the same number. All tips will remain confidential.