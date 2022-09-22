Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident.
It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.
Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time.
Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.
The incident is under investigation.
