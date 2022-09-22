Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody
Philadelphia police discharge weapons while serving warrant in Fairhill; 3 suspects in custody 00:43

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Three people were taken into custody after a barricade situation in Philadelphia's Fairhill section on Thursday morning. Police were on the scene serving a warrant as part of a drug investigation and discharged their weapons, but nobody was injured during the incident. 

It all unfolded just after 6 a.m. on the 3100 block of North 6th Street.

Police say a confrontation took place while serving the warrant and shots were fired by police. It's unclear if anyone fired at police at this time. 

Potter-Thomas Elementary School is about a block away from the scene. Police say the school was not impacted by the incident.

The incident is under investigation. 

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on September 22, 2022 / 8:47 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.