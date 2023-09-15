Philadelphia officer shoots armed robbery suspect in Kensington: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say an officer shot an armed robbery suspect in Kensington Thursday night. It happened on the 3100 block of Emerald around 9:30 p.m.

According to the police, before the shooting, the accused robber hit a man with a gun and stole his cell phone.

Investigators say the man then shot at two officers who were chasing him and one of the officers fired back and hit the suspect in the ankle. The suspect was arrested.

None of the officers was hurt.