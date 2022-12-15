Philadelphia police, DA, SEPTA get new funding to fight gun violence

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In an effort to combat gun violence, three Philadelphia entities received millions of dollars in grant money from the state, leaders announced Thursday.

Philadelphia police, SEPTA and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force will receive a combined $50 million. It's part of a $170 million grant package approved by Governor Tom Wolf's administration.

Officials said the money will help as the city tries to combat gun violence.

Here's the three agencies' share of the money:

Philadelphia Police : $25 million

: $25 million Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force : $20 million

: $20 million SEPTA: $5 million

The influx of funding was discussed in a news conference Thursday at Mill Creek Recreation Center, at 47th and Brown Streets in West Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and State Sen. Vincent Hughes were in attendance.

The rec center was the site of a fatal shooting that killed an employee in September 2022.

Tiffany Fletcher, an employee at the rec center, was fatally shot after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle. As family, neighbors and coworkers mourned Fletcher, city leaders said they wanted to increase safety at city parks and playgrounds.