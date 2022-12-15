Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia police, DA, SEPTA get new funding to fight gun violence

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Digital Brief: Dec. 15, 2022 (AM)
Digital Brief: Dec. 15, 2022 (AM) 02:41

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- In an effort to combat gun violence, three Philadelphia entities received millions of dollars in grant money from the state, leaders announced Thursday.

Philadelphia police, SEPTA and the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force will receive a combined $50 million. It's part of a $170 million grant package approved by Governor Tom Wolf's administration.

Officials said the money will help as the city tries to combat gun violence.

Here's the three agencies' share of the money: 

  • Philadelphia Police: $25 million
  • Philadelphia District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Task Force: $20 million
  • SEPTA: $5 million

The influx of funding was discussed in a news conference Thursday at Mill Creek Recreation Center, at 47th and Brown Streets in West Philadelphia. Mayor Jim Kenney, Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw and State Sen. Vincent Hughes were in attendance.

The rec center was the site of a fatal shooting that killed an employee in September 2022.

Tiffany Fletcher, an employee at the rec center, was fatally shot after she was caught in the crossfire of a gun battle. As family, neighbors and coworkers mourned Fletcher, city leaders said they wanted to increase safety at city parks and playgrounds.  

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on December 15, 2022 / 10:32 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.