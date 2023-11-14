Philadelphia police release video of armed robbery home invasion in East Oak Lane

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A startling video shows a young child watching as a group of thieves ties up and assaults two people during a violent home invasion. CBS News Philadelphia hears from the mother of that child as police try to find the robbers.

The brazen attack happened in the daytime on a normally quiet street in East Oak Lane.

That home and several others in this neighborhood have plenty of security cameras.

The wife and mother who was home during the armed robbery said her neighbors saw the suspects on their security video scoping out the street before the attack.

"I'm scared outside, I don't want to go out, I have trouble sleeping," Lanny Ipina said.

Ipina is still shaken up after an armed home invasion on November 6.

Police released video from Ipina's security cameras showing the moment four men armed with guns hopped out of a black Acura and ambushed her husband and one of his employees, forcing them inside, tying them up and assaulting them. All in front of her 4-year-old daughter.

"She was over there crying and saying please don't," Ipina said.

It was 10:12 a.m. and Ipina said she was in the kitchen making breakfast for her husband who operates a tobacco delivery business from their home on 7th Street and 66th Avenue in East Oak Lane.

The next thing she remembers is hearing the masked suspects inside her home threatening to kill her family.

"And said please don't move, don't scream don't do anything because we want to kill you," Ipina said.

The armed robbers made off with a safe, firearms, and jewelry before fleeing on 66th Avenue.

Ipina's family moved to the area in 2017 and said she doesn't know why they were targeted.

Police are looking for four Hispanic men and a black Acura from 2007 or 2008.

Philadelphia Police

Philadelphia Police