Philadelphia police officer charged with threatening, assaulting mother of his four children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is charged with threatening and assaulting a former partner and the mother of their four children. The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office charged Officer Ramon Chaulisant, 33, with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, theft, possession of an instrument of crime, simple assault, reckless endangerment of another person and harassment.

Officer Chaulisant had been placed on administrative duty and had his service weapon confiscated by PPD prior to his arrest while an investigation was underway.

"I want to thank PPD Internal Affairs and my office's Special Investigations Unit for effectively intervening in a highly dangerous situation for a mother and her four young children. Both within law enforcement and in our communities, we must hold people accountable for intimate partner abuse and violence," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "Too often, we see abuse escalate toward fatal violence, past the point where safety and justice are achievable for the victim. Too often, children are traumatized and left bereft of a trusted guardian. Thankfully, that is not the case here, but just this week our city lost another mother to violence at the hands of a partner. We need lawmakers and policymakers at all levels of government to do more to prevent intimate partner abuse and violence – including by making affordable housing, counseling, and childcare universally accessible."

The DA's office says in February 2022, Chaulisant allegedly physically struck his former partner in the face and body while visiting his children at her home. He also reportedly forced her down a set of stairs and kicked her door in, damaging the frame of the door.

Following that incident, in April 2022, Chaulisant called police to his home to make a report against his former partner who was attempting to pick up their children.

He reportedly used aggressive language with responding officers, telling them they would find his former partner "face down," adding that he would "[explicit] her up" if she came to his home.

On Aug. 1, the DA's office says Chaulisant allegedly broke dishes during a verbal altercation with the victim at her home while their children were present, and threatened that he would "[explicit] kill you."

He also reportedly broke the victim's car window with a free weight and stole her laptop and iPhone.

The DA's office says the children were present for all of the incidents.