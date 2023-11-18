2 men in stolen Hyundai crash into Philadelphia police cruiser after pursuit; 2 officers hurt

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Two men in a stolen SUV crashed into a Philadelphia police vehicle Friday night in the city's Logan section, sending two officers to a hospital, police say.

It all started just before 10:30 p.m. on Broad Street near Ruscomb, when police saw a Hyundai Santa Fe that had been reported stolen months earlier in North Philadelphia.

Officers attempted to pull over the Hyundai, but the driver did not stop, according to police.

A Hyundai Santa Fe is seen damaged after a crash into a Philadelphia police vehicle at Belfield and Ogontz Avenues on Nov. 17, 2023. Atheer Hussein/CBS News Philadelphia

Police said the driver was speeding and ran red lights before crashing into a police cruiser at Belfield and Ogontz Avenues.

The driver, a 33-year-old man, then got out of the Hyundai and ran away on foot. Police caught up to him and arrested him.

The passenger, a 30-year-old man, was arrested at the crash scene, police said.

Two Philadelphia police officers were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Center after the crash and listed in stable condition.

Police say the Hyundai was taken in an Aug. 16 carjacking on the 2300 block of North Gratz Street (between Dauphin and York Streets).

The Northwest Detectives Division is investigating.