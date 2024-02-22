Watch CBS News
Man found dead inside bathroom in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood: police

By Taleisha Newbill

Digital Brief, February 22, 2024 (AM)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a basement bathroom in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said. 

Police responded to the block of 3300 Livingston Street around 4 p.m. and they said they found a 62-year-old man in the basement bathroom.

The man was pronounced dead around 4:04 p.m. and the cause of death is unknown.

There are no arrests and no weapons recovered at this time.

