Man found dead inside bathroom in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A death investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a basement bathroom in Philadelphia's Port Richmond neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.
Police responded to the block of 3300 Livingston Street around 4 p.m. and they said they found a 62-year-old man in the basement bathroom.
The man was pronounced dead around 4:04 p.m. and the cause of death is unknown.
There are no arrests and no weapons recovered at this time.
