Man stabbed with sword in Philadelphia's Overbook section; suspect arrested: police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 27-year-old man is recovering after he was stabbed with a sword in Philadelphia's Overbrook section on Tuesday, police said.
Police responded to the scene of a stabbing on the 7400 block of Brockton Road just before 1:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found the 27-year-old had been stabbed once in the chest by a sword. He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center by police and is said to be in stable condition.
Police say they've made an arrest in the case and recovered a weapon.
