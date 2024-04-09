Philadelphia police officer struck by ATV driver on I-95; person in custody

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was struck by an ATV rider on I-95 Tuesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened at I-95 Northbound in the area of the Packer Avenue off-ramp just after 7:15 p.m. Police claim the incident was intentional.

The officer was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital, according to police.

Police said a person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.

