Philadelphia police officer struck by ATV driver on I-95; person in custody
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was struck by an ATV rider on I-95 Tuesday night, authorities said.
The incident happened at I-95 Northbound in the area of the Packer Avenue off-ramp just after 7:15 p.m. Police claim the incident was intentional.
The officer was placed in stable condition at Jefferson Hospital, according to police.
Police said a person was taken into custody in connection with the incident.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.