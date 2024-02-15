Philadelphia officer struck by vehicle, fires shot at car in Lawncrest: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer was struck by a vehicle and then fired at least one shot at the car in the city's Lawncrest section on Thursday night, authorities said.

The incident happened at the intersection of Adams and Newtown Avenues at around 7 p.m.

Police said the driver drove away after the officer fired at least one shot. The driver was then found unresponsive about a mile away at Benner Street and Hasbrook Avenue and taken to Einstein Medical Center.

The officer was also taken to Einstein and their condition isn't known at this time.

It's unclear what led to the officer firing shots at the car.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story said the person driving the vehicle was found dead. The driver was found unresponsive and taken to the hospital.

