Philadelphia officer struck by vehicle at South Philly Sports Complex; 1 arrested, police say

A Philadelphia officer was injured after being struck by a vehicle at the South Philly Sports Complex on Sunday night. A person was arrested after the crash, according to police.

The incident happened on the 1000 block of Pattison Avenue just before 6 p.m. as the Eagles played the Rams in the NFL playoffs.

Police said an officer with the Traffic Division was at their assigned location when they were struck by a vehicle. The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital. Police didn't provide any details about the officer's condition.

It's unclear if the person who was arrested will face any charges.

Police said they'll provide more details once they're available.