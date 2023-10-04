Philadelphia officer injured after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst: police

Officer involved in car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst: police

Officer involved in car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst: police

Officer involved in car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is expected to be OK after a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue Wednesday afternoon in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

Police said the officer was driving a police car eastbound on Cottman Avenue when they were hit by a green Honda Accord around 1:35 p.m.

The officer was taken to Aria Hospital by the fire department medics and officials say the officer is expected to be treated and released.