Watch CBS News
Local News

Philadelphia officer injured after crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst: police

By Taleisha Newbill

/ CBS Philadelphia

Officer involved in car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst: police
Officer involved in car crash on Roosevelt Boulevard in Rhawnhurst: police 00:14

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia police officer is expected to be OK after a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard and Cottman Avenue Wednesday afternoon in the city's Rhawnhurst neighborhood.

Police said the officer was driving a police car eastbound on Cottman Avenue when they were hit by a green Honda Accord around 1:35 p.m.

The officer was taken to Aria Hospital by the fire department medics and officials say the officer is expected to be treated and released.

First published on October 4, 2023 / 4:54 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.