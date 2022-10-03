Philadelphia police officer injured after car crash in Spring Garden
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police patrol car crashes into another vehicle in Spring Garden injuring one officer. The crash happened at 22nd Street and Pennsylvania Avenue around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Police haven't said what the officer's condition is or if anyone in the other vehicle was injured.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
