Suspect dead after shooting Philadelphia police officer during Kensington barricade

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who shot a Philadelphia police officer during a barricade situation in Kensington died due to a gunshot wound Wednesday night, authorities said.

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Jasper Street just after 7:15 p.m.

The Philadelphia police officer was shot in the hand by the man barricaded inside the Kensington home. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

The man barricaded in the home was shot and killed by Philadelphia police, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m., and three police officers fired their weapons, police said. It's unclear who fired their weapon first.

The barricade lasted roughly an hour.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw arrived at Temple Hospital, where the wounded officer was taken.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.