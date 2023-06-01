Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect dead after shooting Philadelphia police officer during Kensington barricade

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

CBS News Live
CBS News Philadelphia Live

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A man who shot a Philadelphia police officer during a barricade situation in Kensington died due to a gunshot wound Wednesday night, authorities said. 

The incident happened on the 2800 block of Jasper Street just after 7:15 p.m. 

snapshot-9.jpg

The Philadelphia police officer was shot in the hand by the man barricaded inside the Kensington home. He was placed in stable condition at Temple University Hospital, according to police.

The man barricaded in the home was shot and killed by Philadelphia police, authorities said. He was pronounced dead at 8:09 p.m., and three police officers fired their weapons, police said. It's unclear who fired their weapon first. 

The barricade lasted roughly an hour.

Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw arrived at Temple Hospital, where the wounded officer was taken. 

snapshot-10.jpg

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates. 

CBS News Philadelphia Staff
512-appicon-philadelphia-color.png

The CBS News Philadelphia Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on May 31, 2023 / 7:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.