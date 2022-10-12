Watch CBS News
Crime

Philadelphia police investigating separate overnight shootings that left 2 men injured

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

Philadelphia police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings
Philadelphia police investigating 2 separate overnight shootings 00:51

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police are investigating two separate overnight shootings on Wednesday. A man was critically injured after a shooting in East Germantown.

The shooting happened just after 3 a.m. at Duval Street near Germantown Avenue. Police say the 38-year-old man was shot multiple times.

He managed to drive himself to Einstein Hospital. His car was riddled with bullets. There's no word yet on a motive for the shooting and police have not made an arrest in the case.

Meanwhile in Germantown,  a man is in the hospital after he was shot twice in the back. His white Mercedes SUV was also riddled with bullets.

Police say that the shooting happened in Germantown on the 4900 block of Wayne Avenue, but the man was found by officers inside that SUV about three miles away on North 2nd Street.

He's now in stable condition.

The shooting remains under investigation

CBS3 Staff
kyw-cbs-philly.jpg

The CBS3 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSPhiladelphia.com.

First published on October 12, 2022 / 5:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.