Police investigating after flight attendant found dead in PHL airport hotel room

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are investigating after a flight attendant was found dead in a hotel room at Philadelphia International Airport Monday.

Philadelphia police responded to the Marriott Hotel at 1 Arrival Road just after 10:40 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 66-year-old woman unresponsive with a cloth in her mouth and she was pronounced dead at the scene.

The room did not appear to be disturbed and numerous medication bottles were found, according to police.

She was taken to the Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office and officials are awaiting the results of an autopsy.

Police said she is a flight attendant from Las Vegas but have not released her name.

No one has been arrested and no weapon was found, and officials said it is an active suspicious death investigation.