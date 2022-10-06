Philadelphia Police investigating possible links to multiple shootings

Philadelphia police looking into possible connections in multiple shootings in city

Philadelphia police looking into possible connections in multiple shootings in city

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating possible links in multiple shootings that happened in recent weeks in the city. Investigators have been combing for clues and looking for links in several recent shootings.

As they investigate, what is clear is the pain felt by those who lost loved ones.

Security video released by Philadelphia police Wednesday shows three gunmen wearing dark clothing, masks and latex gloves as they run from a vehicle and ambush a 19-year-old man, firing more than two dozen times, killing him.

The victim's grieving mother identified him as Tahmir Jones.

"He was a good kid," Theresa Guyton, the victim's mother, said.

She says her son was a father figure to his nieces and nephew

"He has a 3-year-old nephew who's asking for him every day," Guyton said. "What do we tell him? He's used to seeing his uncle."

You can still see bullet holes in the door of his apartment left behind. It happened by 13th and Green Streets near Spring Garden on Sept 26.

Days before, another shooting at 13th and Oxford Streets near Temple University injured an 8-year-old girl.

Police have now linked a dark-colored Nissan Altima in that shooting to the vehicle involved in the shooting from Sept. 26 that killed Jones. Police are still working to identify the gunmen.

"They had masks on. We need to know who's under the masks," Guyton said. "Parents, who's under the mask? You know your children, you know them."

Publicly, Philadelphia police have been tight-lipped over other possible connections.

"We have nothing to report that there is a definitive connection yet," Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore said. "But we are continuing to look at this case as well as others that have a similar MO."

Jones's mother has this message to the suspects.

"Turn yourselves in," Guyton said. "Stop terrorizing the city."

There is a $20,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in each shooting.