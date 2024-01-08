Suspect driving stolen truck arrested after Philadelphia police chase ends in Upper Darby: authorities

Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested in Upper Darby after police chase through Philadelphia

Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested in Upper Darby after police chase through Philadelphia

Suspect driving stolen vehicle arrested in Upper Darby after police chase through Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A suspect driving a stolen truck led Philadelphia police on a chase through several neighborhoods in the city before being arrested in Upper Darby on Monday.

Police began following the stolen vehicle on the ground and through the air with a helicopter around 6:30 p.m. in Philadelphia's Strawberry Mansion section at 26th Street and Lehigh Avenue.

The suspect then began to run red lights and drive on the wrong side of the road in a chase that led police through Germantown, the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Fairmount and then West Philly before ending up in Upper Darby.

At one point, a police vehicle clipped the driver of the stolen truck during the chase.

Once in the Delco town west of the city, the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle and attempted to flee on foot.

The suspect jumped a couple of fences and ran through backyards before he was arrested near Berbo Avenue and West Chester Pike in Upper Darby.

Charges for the suspect remain unclear at this time.