Armed robbery suspect in custody after police chase on I-95 in Philadelphia

By CBS News Philadelphia Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police chase along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Thursday night. 

The chase started around 10:30 p.m.

The suspect, who police say was driving a vehicle that matched the description of a car used in a string of armed robberies, was trying to get away northbound on I-95. 

Police chased the vehicle for several miles before the suspect got off the highway onto a residential street in the city. 

The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran on foot to a gas station at Tacony Street and Aramingo Avenue.

They attempted to carjack a driver pumping gas but police took them into custody.

First published on November 9, 2023 / 11:23 PM EST

