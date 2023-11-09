Armed robbery suspect in custody after police chase on I-95 in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An armed robbery suspect is in custody after a police chase along Interstate 95 in Philadelphia on Thursday night.
The chase started around 10:30 p.m.
The suspect, who police say was driving a vehicle that matched the description of a car used in a string of armed robberies, was trying to get away northbound on I-95.
Police chased the vehicle for several miles before the suspect got off the highway onto a residential street in the city.
The suspect got out of the vehicle and ran on foot to a gas station at Tacony Street and Aramingo Avenue.
They attempted to carjack a driver pumping gas but police took them into custody.
