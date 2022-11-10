Philadelphia police chase down possible shooting suspect

Police chase stretches from Philadelphia to NJ, police say suspect may be linked to shootings

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) -- A police pursuit that started in Philadelphia ended in New Jersey Wednesday night. Investigators chased down a vehicle they believe may be connected to two shootings.

The chase ended in South Jersey on Route 73 inside a parking lot. Police say this may be the start of them cracking more than one case.

Chopper 3 video from Wednesday night shows officers surrounding the vehicle.

Police tell CBS3 the suspect dumped the car, then ran off into the woods. Shortly after he was taken into custody.

The chase began around 9:30 p.m. near Kensington and Allegheny Avenues.

This was the same location where nine people were shot on Saturday outside a local bar. The car is described as a dark-colored Honda Accord with unique characteristics, which made it easy to spot in the Kensington neighborhood.

"Specific descriptors of this vehicle are a Honda Accord, dark in color with heavy tint, which this vehicle had. Also the vehicle used in the shooting had blue after-market headlights. This vehicle also had those. Pretty specific description, pretty rare regarding blur after-market headlines and that's why highway patrol did a great job," Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Police pursued the person of interest from Philadelphia across the Tacony Palmyra bridge into South Jersey.

The pursuit ended in Evesham Township where police took the person of interest into custody.

Police say they are questioning the person of interest. They have not yet identified who he is, but they did say he's 26 years old and his ID was found in the abandoned car.