Multiple cop cars vandalized in Fishtown and Spring Garden overnight: police

Multiple police cars vandalized at Rivers Casino in Fishtown, authorities say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Chaos in Philadelphia's Fishtown neighborhood as police responded to reports of drag racing and a large crowd at Rivers Casino early Sunday morning.

Police say several dirt bikes and a large crowd of people blocked the entry and exit to the casino parking lot while multiple cars performed donuts in the middle of Delaware Avenue.

Video from the Citizen app shows police responding to reports of drag racers in the area.

Police say they attempted to disperse the crowd using overhead lights and horn. But, an "aggressive" crowd jumped on the officer's vehicle and banged on his windows, according to police.

Responding officers entered the crowd with their vehicles to provide assistance, but the crowd began pounding on that police vehicle and flattened its tires, authorities say.

When more police arrived on the scene, the crowd dispersed.

No one was injured during the incident.

Police say a similar incident occurred at around 12:30 a.m. on the 400 block of North 5th Street in Spring Garden.

No one was injured, but a cop car was vandalized, according to police.