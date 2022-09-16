Watch CBS News
Philadelphia police asking for public's help locating 11-year-old Nahki Jones

By CBS3 Staff

/ CBS Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - Philadelphia police have issued a call for help to find a little boy. Eleven-year-old Nahki Jones, from the 500 block of South 54th Street, was last seen leaving his house around 8 p.m. Thursday.

There is no information on what Nahki was wearing at the time he disappeared. 

If you have seen Nahki you're urged to call police.

First published on September 16, 2022 / 12:39 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

