New video shows suspect involved in violent robbery on SEPTA platform: police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police have released video of a man they say was involved in a violent robbery on a SEPTA platform the morning of Thursday, Nov. 9.

The robbery took place at the SEPTA platform on 15th and Market streets at around 5 a.m.

In the video above, you can see the suspect dragging the victim down the stairs and then kicking him.

Police say the victim, a 51-year-old man, was on the SEPTA platform when an unknown man along with others assaulted him and took his cell phone and money.

The suspect is described as a man with a beard and mustache. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a blue knit hat and all dark clothing.

If you recognize this man or know anything about this crime, police urge you to contact them at 215.686.TIPS (8477).