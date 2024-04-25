Musical prodigy from Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts to study at Juilliard this fall

Piano prodigy from Philadelphia headed to Juilliard after success with Play on Philly program

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A high school senior studying at Philadelphia High School for Creative and Performing Arts is headed to one of the world's leading musical conservatories this fall. Rhyuhn Green, a 17-year-old multi-instrumentalist, has committed to The Juilliard School to study composition.

Rhyuhn Green plays the violin in the orchestra at CAPA, but his primary instrument has always been piano.

"In each of those 88 keys, there is something that you can express differently," he said.

Rhyuhn Green began studying at age two when his aunt, Raveena Green, recognized his natural talent.

"We first noticed his fingers moving … He was so young," she said. "It just took us aback. So I said, 'Let's try out the piano.'"

From that moment, music became Rhyuhn Green's language. His aunt said he learned his ABCs on the piano. By age four, he started private lessons, and by nine, began instruction with renowned pianist Michelle Cann, a professor at the Curtis Institute of Music.

"She's wonderful," Rhyuhn Green said.

Rhyuhn Green began composing his own music. Encouraged by Cann, he applied to the Marian Anderson Young Artist Program, a Play on Philly initiative. The program paired him with composer William Dougherty for private instruction, free of charge.

"We work together each week and go through a compositional analysis of everything that I'm writing," Rhyuhn Green said.

Last month, he wowed audiences at the Kimmel Center's Verizon Hall with his original composition, "Symbiosis," at the All-City Concert.

Raveena Green beams with pride at her nephew's accomplishments, describing him as a "miracle child" whose talent continues to blossom.

"It's just a joy that you wouldn't believe," she said. "It's a miracle – you're witnessing a miracle develop."

Rhyuhn Green, whose CAPA senior recital is May 23, said his acceptance into Juilliard to study composition is a testament to the support he's received from all of his wonderful mentors, including those who have worked with him through the Marian Artist Young Artist program at Play on Philly.

"I think that I've gained a better compositional voice. I think that I've expanded upon how exactly I'm writing things, and I think that I've learned to express myself better," he said.

For Raveena Green, the significance of Play on Philly extends beyond her nephew's personal achievements.

"I think that it gives the Black youth a chance to let the world see and our community see that it's more than just hip hop," she said.

As Rhyuhn Green prepares for his next chapter at Juilliard, he hopes to inspire younger musicians with his journey.

"I hope they look at me and think, 'I want to be the best musician that I possibly can,'" he said.