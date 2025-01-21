Philadelphia photographer uses portraits to help the city's youth feel seen

As an artist, mentor and Philadelphia creative, Vernon Ray is usually behind the camera.

He founded the company Creative Mind Productions in 2006 after being incarcerated in his early 20s, and now uses his photography skills to give back to his community.

"It actually started with me drawing pictures," Ray said, but once he picked up his first camera, he quickly became known for highlighting Philadelphia's nightlife.

That's how he met Kyree Terrell.

"There was nobody to hold me by the hand as a convicted felon. I never had a mentor or anyone who was really showing me the business," Ray said.

The two became great friends and business partners. When they're not out in the community, they're busy at work in their studio — the space where "My New Philly" began.

"We shot short-form videos that tell stories of people, places and things in Philadelphia. It was amazing. It was the pioneer of great news," Ray said.

Although the pandemic slowed down production, their grassroots studio did not go to waste, it became a safe space.

Like many people, Ray has been impacted by gun violence in the city. Along with several partners, he's created a series of workshops with the motto, "Shoot Cameras, Not Guns."

Now, Ray needs the community's support. Earlier this month, after leaving a job, all of his equipment was stolen from his parked truck — gear worth about $20,000.

"You don't realize the person you are taking from. You don't realize all the battles and struggles, the 'Nos,'" Ray said.

Right now, he's borrowing equipment to stay afloat and continues to serve the community by offering entrepreneurs affordable headshots and providing entry-level jobs through his 40 for 40 campaign.

While this is only a snapshot of Ray's life, he says the bigger picture has always been his purpose.

"We may not be able to help tens of thousands of people in one shot, but if we get that one young boul locked in with us... that's a win," Ray said.

If you want to help him get new gear, visit Vernon's Instagram page, @allmoneyshots.