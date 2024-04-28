Stott and Realmuto homer, Walker makes a slick play as the Phillies win 8-6 to sweep the Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Bryson Stott hit two two-run homers, J.T. Realmuto also connected and Taijuan Walker made a slick behind-the-back catch in his season debut to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the San Diego Padres 8-6 on Sunday for their first road sweep of the season.

The Phillies overwhelmed the Padres with nine homers and terrific starting pitching in becoming the first team to sweep San Diego this year. The Padres haven't seemed to recover from blowing a late five-run lead at Colorado on Thursday and losing 10-9. Although they briefly had the lead Sunday, the Padres lost their season-high fourth straight game.

After starting 0-2, the Phillies have won 19 of their last 27 games. They've swept three of their last four series and are a season-high nine games over .500

"Feels like every day, every night, it's a new pitcher shutting down an inning, it's a new hitter driving guys in," Stott said. "That's what you need as a team, is one through nine, just winning all types of different games. ... It feels like everyone is kind of clicking."

Walker (1-0) opened the season on the injured list with right shoulder soreness and was activated earlier Sunday from a rehab assignment. He pitched into the seventh after Aaron Nola and Ranger Suárez each went eight innings in the first two games.

Walker was chased by pinch-hitter Luis Campusano's three-run homer with one out in the seventh that pulled the Padres to 7-6. Walker also allowed Jake Cronenworth's two-run shot in the third. The right-hander allowed six runs and eight hits, struck out four and walked two.

"Everyone's pitching well and the team's rolling," Walker said. "I just want to be part of it and be out there with the guys. I just want to go deep in innings and do my part. I don't feel I did that all the way today, but the offense did really well, the defense did well and the team's hot right now. I got the first one out of the way."

José Alvarado pitched a perfect ninth for his fifth save in as many opportunities.

Stott, the No. 8 hitter, had his first career multiple-homer game. He connected with one out in the second for a 2-0 lead and again with two outs in the fourth for a 4-3 lead. Stott has three this season. Nick Castellanos walked ahead of Stott both times.

"It's always good to put some good swings on the ball, especially when you have a few games in a row when you feel you're a little off or something like that," Stott said.

Stott grew up in Las Vegas and said he'd make trips with family and friends to watch big league games at San Diego and Anaheim.

"I remembered the balls at night weren't really flying but good thing I hit them in the daytime, I guess," he said.

Stott jammed a finger on his right hand while stealing second base in the eighth but said he's OK. He scored on Johan Rojas' double.

Realmuto hit a two-run homer in the sixth, his second of the series and fifth overall. All three homers Sunday came off Michael King (2-3). Realmuto added an RBI single in the seventh.

In between Stott's homers, Walker made his slick catch and blew the lead. With Xander Bogaerts aboard on a leadoff single in the second, rookie Jackson Merrill hit a shot back to the mound on a curveball and Walker turned slightly and reached behind his back to make the catch. He then doubled Bogaerts off first. Merrill looked perplexed as he took off his helmet and headed back to the dugout.

"I didn't have time to turn and get it so I just kind of stuck my glove there and I was just as surprised as everyone else that it was in there," Walker said. "It was a good play. It was a double play. Double plays are always good."

Walker surrendered the lead in the third on Fernando Tatis Jr.'s RBI double and Cronenworth's two-run homer, his fourth.

Stott regained the lead for Walker and the Phillies with his fourth-inning homer.

King allowed six runs and six hits in 6 1/3 innings, struck out six and walked three.

Roster move

To make room for Walker, RHP Ricardo Pinto was designated for assignment.

Up next

Phillies: LHP Cristopher Sánchez (1-3, 2.96 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series at the Los Angeles Angels, who will counter with RHP Griffin Canning (1-3, 7.50).

Padres: RHP Matt Waldron (1-2, 3.96) is set to start Monday night in the opener of a three-game series against LHP Nick Lodolo (2-0, 2.12) and the Cincinnati Reds.