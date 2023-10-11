Delco art teacher paints the town red with his love for the Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Delco art teacher put his love for the Philadelphia Phillies on full display.

Armed with a can of paint and an idea, art teacher Sean Carey goes to work.

"There's always something about art it was kind of an outlet that I've always gone to," Carey said.

Tuesday canvas was an unusual one.

"Working with grass can be a little difficult because you know the blades of grass are running up every which way," Carey said.

Sketching the outline first, Carey transformed his Drexel Hill front lawn into a masterpiece -- the Phillies logo drawn onto two baseballs that frame out the team's signature "Ring the Bell."

CBS News Philadelphia

"Especially during this time when it's Red October you gotta go big," Carey said.

Carey said while he's been a fan his entire life, this started just a few days ago when a friend asked him to do something at their house.

"I said, 'Sure I'll give it a go.' It was the first time ever doing it," Carey said.

Ever since Carey's phone has been ringing off the hook. He's already done about half a dozen.

"I'm enjoying it. Every time I'm doing it, I'm enjoying it," Carey said.

The best part is seeing the reaction of others.

CBS News Philadelphia

"Big smiles, kids walking by, love it, parents walking by, love it, colleagues, friends, family all reaching out," Carey said.

For now, Carey said as long as the Phils are fighting, he'll do his part, painting his town red right on back to the World Series.

"It's a good feeling and we hope that feeling keeps on going," Carey said.