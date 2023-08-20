Philadelphia Phillies recall outfielder Brandon Marsh from Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs after injury

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Philadelphia Phillies have recalled outfielder Brandon Marsh from Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs ahead of Sunday's games against the Washington Nationals.

Marsh has been reinstated from the 10-day injured list after a left knee contusion, according to the team. He has since been added as an additional player for Sunday's Little League Classic.

"Marsh, 25, went 3-for-6 with one double, two RBI, four walks and two stolen bases in two games while rehabbing with Lehigh Valley. This season, he made his second career Opening Day roster and first with the Phillies while slashing .281/.367/.460 with an .827 OPS in 101 games before being placed on the injured list on Aug. 6," Phillies President of Baseball Operations David Dombrowski said.

Marsh was originally selected by the Los Angeles Angels in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft before he was later acquired by the Phillies in a trade in August 2022.