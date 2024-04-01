Philadelphia Phillies to unveil new Nike City Connect jerseys this week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - The Philadelphia Phillies' Nike City Connect jerseys finally have a release date. The Phillies will unveil the new uniforms at 10 a.m. Friday at their team store at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies will debut their City Connect jerseys on April 12 against the Pittsburgh Pirates and then wear them during every home Friday game during the season. The Phils will hold a postgame party with DJ Jazzy Jeff at Pass and Stow after the game.

Philadelphia is one of nine MLB teams to introduce a City Connect jersey for 2024 and will be the first to wear them.

The City Connect jerseys were first introduced in 2021. The Cleveland Guardians, Detroit Tigers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, New York Mets, St. Louis Cardinals, Tampa Bay Rays and Toronto Blue Jays will join the Phillies in debuting one in 2024.

The Dodgers' 2024 City Connect jersey will be their second.

The City Connect jersey "incorporates elements that pay homage to the team's history, local landmarks, and community pride," according to the description on MLBShop.com.

To celebrate the uniform's release, the Phillies will hold a free block party for fans from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday. Fans can watch the Phillies' game against the Nationals on a big screen TV with Shane Victorino, Mickey Morandini, Milt Thompson and Larry Anderson expected to make appearances.

The team will be selling City Connect jerseys and merchandise at the New Era Phillies Team Store beginning at 10 a.m. Friday.