Philadelphia weather: Chilly but sunny Valentine's Day, tracking more chances for snow, rain this week

NEXT weather: Chilly but sunny Valentine's Day, tracking more chances for snow, rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The snow has come and gone, and Wednesday we settle back into seasonably chilly weather.

Because of the rapid melting yesterday and afternoon sun on Tuesday, be aware of any black ice that might've developed overnight, especially in areas northwest of the I-95 corridor that got more snow.

Valentine's Day forecast CBS Philadelphia

Temperatures Wednesday stay on the chilly side with highs in the mid-to-upper 30s, though blustery winds will keep feels-like temps in the 20s for most of the day.

Enjoy the mostly sunny skies today, because we're tracking two more chances for winter weather this week.

Season snow totals CBS Philadelphia

First, a quick-moving clipper system could bring another rain and snow mix to the region Thursday night. This system will start off with a few rain showers and mix to a little bit of snow shower activity early Friday morning. But according to meteorologist Andrew Kozak, this storm shouldn't have too big of an impact.

Then a slightly more powerful system moves in for the weekend. This system looks like it'll produce mainly snow showers early Saturday morning, but temperatures will stay above freezing again, making it tough for much to stick in terms of accumulations.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Feb. 14, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 39, sunny and chilly

Thursday: High of 43, low of 26, mostly cloudy

Friday: High of 42, low of 34, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 38, low of 30, a few rain/snow showers

Sunday: High of 43, low of 25, partly cloudy

Monday: High of 48, low of 29, sunny

Tuesday: High of 50, low of 29, partly cloudy