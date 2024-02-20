Philadelphia weather: Another sunny day with highs in the 40s, watching end-of-week rain

NEXT weather: Another sunny day with highs in the 40s, watching end-of-week rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's another rinse-and-repeat weather day.

Tuesday will be sun-filled day with relatively cool conditions. High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid-40s, and the weather will continue to remain relatively calm through Wednesday.

Our next chance for rain comes on Thursday, but temperatures will warm to near 50 degrees.

A system approaching from the west will cause clouds to increase throughout the day Thursday before rain showers start overnight and continue through most of the day Friday.

There's a chance a few snowflakes could mix in over the Poconos, but for most of the Delaware Valley this warmer system will just produce rain.

Rain outlook for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

As of Tuesday, the weekend looks seasonable with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.

7-day forecast, Feb. 20, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Tuesday: High of 42, sunny and chilly

Wednesday: High of 46, low of 27, lots of sun

Thursday: High of 49, low of 27, more clouds

Friday: High of 52, low of 40, showers early

Saturday: High of 41, low of 28, dry but cold

Sunday: High of 47, low of 25, milder

Monday: High of 55, low of 34, warming up