Philadelphia weather: Another sunny day with highs in the 40s, watching end-of-week rain
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's another rinse-and-repeat weather day.
Tuesday will be sun-filled day with relatively cool conditions. High temperatures will top out in the low-to-mid-40s, and the weather will continue to remain relatively calm through Wednesday.
Our next chance for rain comes on Thursday, but temperatures will warm to near 50 degrees.
A system approaching from the west will cause clouds to increase throughout the day Thursday before rain showers start overnight and continue through most of the day Friday.
There's a chance a few snowflakes could mix in over the Poconos, but for most of the Delaware Valley this warmer system will just produce rain.
As of Tuesday, the weekend looks seasonable with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid-40s.
7-day forecast
Tuesday: High of 42, sunny and chilly
Wednesday: High of 46, low of 27, lots of sun
Thursday: High of 49, low of 27, more clouds
Friday: High of 52, low of 40, showers early
Saturday: High of 41, low of 28, dry but cold
Sunday: High of 47, low of 25, milder
Monday: High of 55, low of 34, warming up
