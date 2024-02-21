Philadelphia weather: Sunny and dry again Wednesday, clouds and rain move in Thursday afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Thanks to lingering high pressure, another chilly but dry and sunny day is in the forecast for Wednesday.

Widespread temps in the 20s throughout the morning will eventually warm to the-mid 40s by the afternoon, with temperatures in the upper-40s by Thursday.

Daily forecast for Feb. 21, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

A system approaching from the west will lead to increasing clouds on Thursday ahead of our next chance for rain later in the day. By 2:30 p.m. a band of showers will start moving through before a short break in the rain. Then precipitation picks back up again Friday morning and continues through least the first half of the day.

Weekly weather outlook, Feb. 21, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

There's a chance the Poconos could see a few snowflakes mix in, but because this is a warmer system, it'll produce just rain for most of the region.

Total rainfall amounts look to be between 0.25-0.5 inches, with a few localized spots possibly getting more.

According to Chief Meteorologist Bill Kelly, this will be more of an inconvenient weather event, versus a significant impact maker. However, the morning commute on Friday could be a little slower due to the rainy conditions.

The weekend looks seasonable with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low-to-upper 40s. Then next week we're looking at the chance for temps to reach the 60s.

Right now it looks like Wednesday and Thursday would be the warmest days ahead of another front that would bring temperatures back down by Friday to start March.

7-day forecast:

7-day forecast, Feb. 21, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Wednesday: High of 45, sunny and seasonable

Thursday: High of 48, low of 27, clouds and PM showers

Friday: High of 50, low of 40, AM showers

Saturday: High of 40, low of 28, sunny and colder

Sunday: High of 46, low of 24, back to average

Monday: High of 56, low of 37, warm and some sun

Tuesday: High of 62, low of 41, mild, chance for a shower