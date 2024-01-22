Philadelphia weather: Warm temperatures and multiple chances for rain this week

NEXT Weather: Mostly sunny Monday, warmer temps and rain on the way

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The warmup week is finally here!

It'll be another sunny day Monday with highs close to 37 degrees, so expect to see some snow melting.

Tonight, clouds increase and temps will be seasonably cold in the mid-20s, but by Tuesday we're back in the 40s -- temps that are normal for this time of the year.

The mercury continues to climb throughout the week, into the 50s and even the low 60s in some spots on Friday, but with the warmer weather comes multiple chances for rain.

Weekly outlook, Jan. 22, 2024

Tracking multiple days rain

Wednesday through Friday there's a chance for rain each day. As of Monday, models are currently showing a total of 1-2 inches. The first round of rain comes Wednesday morning before another on Thursday and into Friday.

Say goodbye to the snow, since most of it will be melted by late in the week. Minor flooding is possible with the rain Wednesday and Thursday.

We could see a lull in the wet weather on Saturday, but then more rain moves in Sunday and could produce a wintry mix on the backside of the storm.

7-day forecast:

7-day forecast, Jan. 22, 2024

Monday: High of 37, sunny and above freezing!

Tuesday: High of 43, low of 25, seasonably cold

Wednesday: High of 43, low of 33, showers arrive

Thursday: High of 57, low of 40, rain

Friday: High of 60, low of 51, warm, rain early

Saturday: High of 54, low of 42, some sun

Sunday: High of 45, low of 41, more rain