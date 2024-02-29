Philadelphia forecast: Blustery and chilly Thursday, March starts mild before Saturday rain

NEXT Weather: Sunny but windy end to February, watching weekend rain

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The rain has moved out of the Delaware Valley, but gusty winds and colder temperatures are the story for Thursday.

Today will be sunny with highs around 42 degrees, below average for this time of year, but wind chills will make it really feel like the upper 20s and mid-30s, a stark difference from the 60-degree temperatures we saw on Wednesday.

Winds between 10-20 could gust up to 30 mph through day, but Friday will mark a sunny start to March with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s before conditions turn seasonable again for the weekend.

Another round of rain is set to move in overnight Friday in Saturday and will stay dreary and damp through at least midday. Conditions clear out for Saturday evening before a little more sun works to break through on Sunday.

Keep the umbrella and rain boots close -- the unsettled weather continues into next week with scattered showers and mild weather through at least Tuesday evening.

7-day forecast

Thursday: High of 42, windy

Friday: High of 50, low of 28, sunny, less wind

Saturday: High of 54, low of 37, cloudy and rainy

Sunday: High of 60, low of 47, partly sunny

Monday: High of 61, low of 47, clouds and showers

Tuesday: High of 62, low of 49, clouds and showers

Wednesday: High of 62, low of 46, rain likely