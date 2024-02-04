Philadelphia weather: Lots of sunshine this week with temperatures in the 40s, 50s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- If you love sunny skies and warmer weather, this is the week for you!

A high pressure system sliding south from Canada will bring abundant sunshine to the Delaware Valley this week.

On Sunday, highs temperatures in Philadelphia will be just shy of 50 degrees. At the shore expect a high of 45, and 47 in the Lehigh Valley.

Sunday forecast, Feb. 4, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Temperatures remain at or above average through next weekend, with highs in the 40s and 50s into Thursday and Friday, and even we're even tracking a chance to reach the 60s on Saturday.

Tracking rain next weekend

Conditions will stay sunny Sunday through Thursday before clouds move in on Friday and Saturday. We're tracking a chance for some brief scattered showers overnight into early Saturday, but according to meteorologist Tammie Souza, this system isn't a big weather maker.

Rain chances this week, Feb. 4, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

If you're hosting a Super Bowl party on Sunday, Feb. 11, we're looking at a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day.

We'll keep an eye on changing conditions, but right now early next week we're looking at rain, a wintry mix and maybe even some snow in the days leading up to Valentine's Day.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: High of 49, sunny and mild

Monday: High of 48, low of 29, plenty of sun

Tuesday: High of 43, low of 28, seasonable

Wednesday: High of 46, low of 27, mostly sunny

Thursday: High of 52, low of 30, mostly sunny

Friday: High of 55, low of 35, mostly cloudy

Saturday: High of 61, low of 43, mostly cloudy