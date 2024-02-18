Philadelphia weather: Seasonable and sunny start to the week, temps in the 50s by midweek
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a snowy start to Saturday, much of what fell yesterday has already melted away. Today will be a sunny and breezy day with seasonable highs near 43 degrees.
In fact, the entire first half of the week will be sunny and seasonable, and high temps will continue to hover in the low-to-mid-40s.
Warmer air in the low 50s arrives Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next chance for rain.
Clouds increase on Thursday when we're tracking a smaller system that could bring some rain to the region later in the afternoon and evening. Then on Friday a bigger system that'll move across the country throughout the week is set to bring even more rain throughout the day. We're still watching the track on this storm, but right now are calling this storm a rainmaker.
Behind that warmer system, a colder clipper system could push through Saturday and Sunday. Keep an eye on CBS Philadelphia for updates throughout the week on how this system shapes up.
7-day forecast
Sunday: High of 43, sunny and breezy
Monday: High of 44, low of 30, mostly sunny
Tuesday: High of 46, low of 26, mostly sunny
Wednesday: High of 50, low of 30, partly sunny
Thursday: High of 52, low of 33, mostly cloudy
Friday: High of 48, low of 41, chance for showers
Saturday: High of 45, low of 29, partly cloudy
