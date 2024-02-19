Philadelphia weather: Lots of sun for President's Day, tracking rain at the end of the week

NEXT Weather: Sunny President's Day, tracking rain at the end of the week

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- More sunny and seasonable conditions are on tap for President's Day.

While actual temps will warm into the low 40s today, wind chills will keep the feels-like temps in the 30s. But it should feel less breezy today than it did over the weekend.

High pressure continues to dominate the forecast, meaning this sunny and cool weather will stick around through at least Wednesday.

Daily forecast, Feb. 19, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Temperatures will hover in the 40s for the first half of the week before climbing into the 50s by the end.

Our next chance for rain comes on Thursday. First, clouds will increase during the day as a storm approaches from the west. Scattered showers are possible overnight Thursday and then we're looking at a mostly rain day Friday.

Rain forecast for Friday, Feb. 23, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Because of the warmer conditions this is shaping up to be just a rain event, though the Poconos could see a few light snow showers as this system moves through.

Then colder air and sunshine circle back around on Saturday.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Feb. 19, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Monday: High of 42 and sunny

Tuesday: High of 41, low of 26, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 45, low of 29, partly cloudy

Thursday: High of 49, low of 32, cloudy

Friday: High of 51, low of 41, showers

Saturday: High of 43. low of 30, partly cloudy

Sunday: High of 46, low of 27, sunny