Philadelphia weather: Feels like spring Tuesday with highs near 65, lots of sun
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a very windy Monday, those gusty winds will relax heading into Tuesday. Expect it to still be a little breezy throughout the day with winds between five and 15 mph, but with above-average temperatures today, it shouldn't feel as cool.
Spring-like warmup
Tuesday marks the start of a very warm stretch of days. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 51 degrees, and by Tuesday afternoon highs will be about 15 degrees warmer than that. High temperatures today around the Lehigh Valley will be around 65 degrees with mostly sunny skies.
Wednesday is even warmer with a high near 69 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds drifting through during the day.
Then on Thursday, high temperatures will be about 20 degrees warmer than normal in the low 70s, making it the warmest day we've had since Nov. 9, 2023, which was 126 days ago!
Next chance for showers
But after a few days near 70 degrees, showers will precede a cold front on Friday, which will bring down the highs a bit for the weekend.
The first round of rain comes overnight Thursday into Friday. Then a second batch of rain moves in later Friday afternoon or night into early Saturday.
That rainy system will knock down temperatures slightly for the weekend, highs will be near 60 degrees, but we'll still be above average for this time of the year.
7-day forecast
Tuesday: High of 65, sunny and mild
Wednesday: High of 69, low of 44, more clouds and warm
Thursday: High of 72, low of 47, best day of the week!
Friday: High of 70, low of 54, a few showers
Saturday: High of 60, low of 49, cooler, some sun
Sunday: High of 60, low of 45, clouds, PM shower
Monday: High of 55, low of 43, turning cooler