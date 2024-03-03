Philadelphia weather: Highs in the 60s Sunday with lots of sun, overcast and rainy week ahead

NEXT Weather: Lots of sun Sunday with highs in the 60s

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a super soaker of a Saturday, the rain has cleared out and we have a beautiful Sunday on tap.

Some areas might've seen some early morning fog, but conditions continue to clear throughout the day and temperatures will climb into the low-to-middle 60s.

Get outside and enjoy the sunshine while you can, because there's a chance for rain every day throughout the rest of the week.

The week ahead, March 3, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The first chance we're tracking is on Tuesday, when moves in early in the morning and could impact the AM commute. We could also see some wraparound showers before the system moves out around noon.

Future radar for March 5, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

But with the rain, temperatures will stay warmer, in the mid-to-upper 50s and 60s.

And get ready to spring forward! Daylight Saving Time begins on Sunday, March 10. When we spring forward next week, our new sunrise will be at 7:19 a.m., but the sun won't set until 7:02 p.m.

Upcoming sunrise and sunset times CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast

Sunday: High of 65, mild and partly sunny

Monday: High of 62, low of 45, mostly cloudy

Tuesday: High of 56, low of 47, AM rain

Wednesday: High of 60, low of 48, showers develop

Thursday: High of 55, low of 48, rain likely,

Friday: High of 56, low of 50, early shower

Saturday: High of 53, low of 40, chance for showers