Philadelphia weather: Rain moves in Thursday afternoon, cooler weekend ahead

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- After a sunny and quiet week, our next weather maker is quickly approaching Thursday.

A few light afternoon showers will give way to more consistent showers Thursday evening, then we'll see a lull before rain picks up again Friday for the morning commute. High temperatures today will hover around 49 degrees.

Regional forecast for Feb. 22, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Because this is a warmer system, mostly rain will fall across the Delaware Valley, but the Poconos could see a brief period of snow before switching over to rain.

Rain showers taper off by the afternoon Friday, with dry conditions expected in the evening.

Radar for rain on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

The rest of the weekend will be colder, with highs barely out of the 30s on Saturday. But at least it'll be a sunny and dry.

Then looking ahead, Monday and Tuesday look mild with highs gradually climbing to the upper 50s and 60s, though this far out the weather looks a bit unsettled.

If we hit the 60s, it would be our first time of the year -- the highest we've reached in 2024 is 59 degrees.

7-day forecast

7-day forecast, Feb. 22, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Thursday: High of 49, late day showers

Friday: High of 51, low of 43, scattered AM showers

Saturday: High of 39, low of 32, sunny and chilly

Sunday: High of 45, low of 24, mostly sunny

Monday: High of 58, low of 34, sun and clouds

Tuesday: High of 62, low of 41, chance for showers

Wednesday: High of 67, low of 55, tracking rain