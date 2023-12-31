Philadelphia weather: Quiet end to 2023, isolated sprinkles and flurries heading into the New Year

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Clouds have cleared into Sunday morning, with near-or-at-freezing temperatures blanketing the area into the last day of the year. Expect a bit of a breeze early on, then dying down as we head into the afternoon.

Overall, we'll see a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with seasonable temperatures.

This coincides with the Eagles game, with kickoff at 1 p.m. Morning temperatures leading up to the game will be in the 30s to nearly 40 degrees by 11 a.m. with mostly sunny skies. Game-time temps stay in the low to mid-40s with west winds around 10 mph.

New Year's Eve forecast

If your plans take you into the evening, expect to see a gradual increase in cloud cover. That will help keep those low 40s around, even into the 8-10 p.m. hours. By the time we usher in 2024, temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s with overcast skies.

A quick-moving clipper system will deliver early-morning sprinkles and a shower or two to the Philadelphia, New Jersey, and Delaware areas and a few snow showers just north into the Lehigh Valley. Little to no accumulation is expected.

New Year's Day will see seasonable highs in the 40s, cloudy skies and a chance for a rain or snow shower in a few spots.

Here's your 7-day forecast:

Sunday: High of 46, seasonable temps

Monday: High of 46, low of 36, sprinkle possible

Tuesday: High of 44, low of 30, mostly sunny

Wednesday: High of 46, low of 29, partly cloudy

Thursday: High of 43, low of 34, shower possible

Friday: High of 39, low of 26, sunny and breeze

Saturday: High of 41, low of 28, partly sunny