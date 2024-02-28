Philadelphia weather: Multiple rounds of rain Wednesday, possible thunderstorms in the evening

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Temperatures will reach the 60s Wednesday, but with that warm air comes multiple rounds of rain.

The morning starts mild with lows in the 50s but rain starts to fill in around the city between 10 a.m. and noon. Areas north and west, namely Berks County, the Lehigh Valley and the Poconos, will see that steady rain a bit earlier in the morning.

But because of the marginal risk for severe weather in some parts of the Delaware Valley tonight, we've upgraded Wednesday to a NEXT Weather Alert Day.

A Wind Advisory goes into effect for the entire Delaware Valley from 10 a.m. until 4 a.m. Thursday.

High temperatures will be around 64, but rain continues on and off throughout the day.

By noon steady rain has arrived, and we could hear a rumble of thunder.

Expect to see a bit of a lull between noon and 4 p.m., but a scattered shower is possible and winds will start to pick up.

The height of this storm comes between 4 and 8 p.m. This is when we can expect to see heavy rain, thunderstorms, possibly some lightning and the strongest wind gusts, some upwards of 40 mph.

When you're heading home tonight, expect a slow, wet drive.

Conditions will clear up and dry out by midnight, but temperatures will drop significantly.

Severe weather outlook: marginal risk in Pennsylvania

There's a marginal, level one risk for severe weather in areas north and west of Philadelphia because of potentially damaging wind gusts.

7-day forecast:

Wednesday: High of 64, windy and wet

Thursday: High of 43, low of 30, much cooler

Friday: High of 52, low of 29, mostly sunny

Saturday: High of 55, low of 39, showers around

Sunday: High of 62. low of 47, mostly cloudy

Monday: High of 60, low of 49, some sun

Tuesday: High of 61, low of 48, showers

