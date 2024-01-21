Philadelphia weather: Frigid again Sunday, but temps finally warming up this week

NEXT Weather: Temps stay below freezing Sunday, warmer weather coming midweek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It'll be another cold day Sunday, but warmer weather is on the way!

Temperatures won't make it above freezing again on Sunday with highs near 31 degrees, and wind chills will keep feels-like temperatures in the teens.

Expect mostly sunny skies and gusty winds that could blow snow around on throughout the day.

Warming up

Monday stays pretty cold again, but high temperatures will finally get above freezing, closer to 37 degrees for the daytime high. This will make the first time in nearly eight days that air temps will be above 32 degrees.

It'll be a sunny start to the week, and then on Tuesday we should finally crack the 40 degree mark.

Temperatures will continue to climb later in the week, possibly even to the high 50s.

Hight temperature trend for Jan. 22-27, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Mild weather on Wednesday, Jan. 24, 2024 CBS Philadelphia

Tracking multiple chances for rain

But with the warm weather comes the chance for rain.

Systems moving across the country will develop this week, bringing the first chance for rain Tuesday night in Wednesday morning. Then there's another round of rain expected Thursday and into Friday.

Thing start to clear out Saturday, but another bout of rain moves in Sunday, and this system could produce a wintry mix on the backside of the storm.

Rain chances this week CBS Philadelphia

7-day forecast:

Sunday: High of 31, blowing snow

Monday: High of 37, low of 15, finally warming up

Tuesday: High of 41, low of 26, seasonable but cloudy

Wednesday: High of 42, low of 33, chance for showers

Thursday: High of 54, low of 39, warm with rain

Friday: High of 59, low of 50, warm with rain

Saturday: High of 53, low of 44, chance of rain