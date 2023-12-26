Philadelphia weather: Fog early Tuesday, isolated shower possible before widespread rain Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Heavy fog Tuesday could impact the morning drive as commuters head back to work after the Christmas holiday.
A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. for a swath of eastern Pennsylvania, including the Philadelphia area.
Expect mostly cloudy skies Tuesday with a high of 51 degrees. There's a chance for a few showers to develop later in the day.
The next big weather story comes Wednesday and continues through Thursday, when heavy rain and gusty winds move in, bringing with them the possibility for some coastal flooding.
Flood could be an issue late Wednesday, and right now looks like 1 to 2 inches of rain will fall across the region, only about half of what we saw last week.
Scattered showers are back in the forecast for Friday, with a few flakes possibly mixing in north and west.
Temperatures will remain mild for the season and in the 50s through Friday, before sunshine and temps in the low 40s move in for the weekend.
Here's your 7-day forecast:
Tuesday: High of 53, morning fog and cloudy
Wednesday: High of 56, low of 45, rain early
Thursday: High of 55, low of 48, stray shower
Friday: High of 48, low of 42, scattered showers
Saturday: High of 43, low of 38, sunny but cooler
Sunday: High of 44, low of 29, near normal conditions
Monday: High of 44, low of 32, partly sunny
